COX, Patricia A. 79, died December 25, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Dorothy Cox, and her brother, Billy Jr. Pat grew up in Scottdale, PA, and moved to Florida in 1962 to begin a career as a visual merchandiser for Maas Brothers Department Stores. Pat's artistic talents led her to spend many hours with her beloved friends at the Suntan Art Center on St. Pete Beach. Pat would say that first and foremost, she was a faithful servant of God. The Church by the Sea was her spiritual home for many years and the church's Garden of the Good Shepherd will be her final resting place. Pat never liked being the center of attention, and per her wishes there will be no services. Pat is loved and remembered by many friends and family in Pennsylvania and Florida.

