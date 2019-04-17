Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Dorothy (Murphy) FOLEY. View Sign

FOLEY, Patricia Dorothy (Murphy)



84, of St. Pete Beach, FL, passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019. It is with great sadness and joy that our family announces the passing of our mother, Patricia, She was the beloved wife of John Michael for 60 years, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, dear friend, sister, cousin, aunt, to so very many. With no greater gift than the love of a mother, our family has been truly blessed. Patricia was a gift from God to all of us. Her time here could never be fully described; she impacted everyone who touched her in life with Love, sacrifice, and unconditional support.



We celebrate with joy the commendable lives of both our mother and father who were inseparable in life and who are now united with God in the Celestial Heavens. We imagine that John has been waiting for Patricia with open, arms and together they will enjoy Eternity in Love.



Patricia is survived by her devoted children, Kim and Phil Stone, Jill and George Sullivan, John and Leah Foley, Mary and Frank Garza, Ethel and Patrick Murphy, Dr. Edward and Darlene Foley. Together, Pat and John's six children gave them 19 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren: Bryan and his wife, Ali, Zachary and his wife, Leisa, Bridget, Deborah and her husband, Daniel, Frankie and his wife, Roxy, Seana and her husband, Kyle, Lilly and her husband, Colton, Georgie, Meghan, Sam and his wife, Mary Kate, Patricia, Alex, Monica, Mackenzie, Gabe, Natalie, Johnny, Nicholas, Kiersten, Karly, and Olivia; great-grandchildren, Caelin, Madeline, Declan, Clark, Sammy, Rose, Celine, Hailey, Maddie, and Frankie.



Patricia's sister and brother preceded in passing; Virginia and Jack are now reunited with Patricia in Heaven. Remaining siblings, Peter, Alice, Maryann, Joseph, Paul and families will miss her dearly but carry her spirit in their hearts every day.



Everyone who knew Pat, saw her as the embodiment of what God's love is. She carried countless people in her prayers daily, you knew if you were on her prayer list, you would believe that God had indeed sent a Guardian Angel to watch over you and support you with whatever you were going through. She always told us that the sacrifices we make for others took us one step closer to God. We will all cherish the memories of love and laughter, as Patricia would say, every day is a Gift from God.



Anyone who would like to make a donation in Patricia's name, please consider the Suncoast Hospice- Empath Health of St. Petersburg or the Alzeheimers Association. The family will be planning a Mass of the Resurrection for Patricia in later days.

