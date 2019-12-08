DUBINSKY, Patricia Jane was born June 28, 1928 and passed December 1, 2019. The world lost a beacon of light, a woman full of grace who loved her Lord and Savior. She has been reunited in heaven with husband, Arthur; son, Paul Dubinsky; and daughter, Becky Gray. She lovingly left behind her daughter, Carolyn Dubinsky, who cared for her at home until her final breath, along with grandchildren, Jeremy Gray, Kathleen Moreau, and Melissa Dubinsky; and great-grandchildren, Zachary Gray, Becca Gray, Kaylyn Gray, and Garrett Moreau. A private celebration of life will be held to honor Patricia. Grace, grace, grace.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 8, 2019