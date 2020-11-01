1/
Patricia East
{ "" }
EAST, Patricia J. 90, of St. Petersburg, FL, died October 28, 2020. She was a retired elementary school teacher. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, James E. East. She was also preceded in death by five sisters, seven brothers, and son-in-law, Robert C. Post. She is survived by two daughters, Anne M. (Matthew) Smith and Mary P. Post; five grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. A Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, November 3 at 1 pm, at Holy Family Catholic Church. Burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. Online memorial and guestbook at: www.brettfuneralhome.net Brett Funeral Home

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
3
Funeral Mass
01:00 PM
Holy Family Catholic Church
