Patricia ENGLE
ENGLE, Patricia Ann "Pat" Patricia has gone to Heaven to be with the Lord July 16, 2020, following the death of her husband, Donald Engle; daughter, Debra Gilbert; her beloved parents; sister, Marie Germano; and granddaughter, Angela Osborne. She is survived by her sister, Barbara Burnett; brother, Fred Calawar; daughters and husbands, Terry and Dave Jones, Sharon and Robert Osborne and Donna and William Bruder; grandchildren, Patricia, Pamela, William, Jennifer, Richard, Jaime; seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She will be missed by her pal and best friend, Charles Remy.

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
July 26, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff at Faupel Funeral Home
