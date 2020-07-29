Patricia ENGLE

ENGLE, Patricia Ann "Pat" Patricia has gone to Heaven to be with the Lord July 16, 2020, following the death of her husband, Donald Engle; daughter, Debra Gilbert; her beloved parents; sister, Marie Germano; and granddaughter, Angela Osborne. She is survived by her sister, Barbara Burnett; brother, Fred Calawar; daughters and husbands, Terry and Dave Jones, Sharon and Robert Osborne and Donna and William Bruder; grandchildren, Patricia, Pamela, William, Jennifer, Richard, Jaime; seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She will be missed by her pal and best friend, Charles Remy.



