DICKSON, Patricia F.



passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Dr. Phillips Hos-pital in Orlando, FL. She is survived by her loving hus-band of 63 years, Norman R. Dickson. Patricia was born the daughter of the late William V. Moore Sr. and Frances G. Underwood. She grew up in Chicago, IL and moved to Florida in 1972, where she spent most of the remaining years of her life. She enjoyed going to the pool, socializing, traveling, and sharing time with her family. Mrs. Dickson is survived by three daugh-ters, Nancy (Dickson) Morgan and husband, Marc, Carrie (Dickson) Shriver, Elizabeth (Dickson) Gonzalez and hus- band, Juan; eight grandchild-ren; six great-grandchildren; and extended family. Funeral Services will be conducted by Collins Carey Hand Funeral Home in Winter Garden, FL.

