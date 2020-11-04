FIELD, Patricia A. "PatPat" passed away November 1, 2020. She was born January 4, 1937 to Lloyd and Mary Smith of Manly, Iowa. Patricia moved with her husband Terry and their family for his career with the military and settled in Tarpon Springs after his retirement. She worked at Harvey Edwards in Holiday for 13 years. Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, Terry, retired army. She is survived by her children, Becky Cullen (Dan), Michael, Mark (Michele), Matthew (Shari), and Martin (Chelle); 11 grandchildren, Matthew, Christopher (Leah), Jessica, Caitlin (Basil), Lindsey (Brice), Amanda (John), Daniel (Brandi), Bethany (Joshua), Seth, Marty, and Sydney; by 10 great-grandchildren; and by her sister, Mary Aves and her brother, Ed (Aljean) Smith. She will always be remembered as a beloved mother and grandmother. Dobies FH/Tarpon



