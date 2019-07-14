FITZHENRY, Patricia
75, passed away Monday, July 8, 2019 in San Antonio, TX. She was born September 2, 1943 in Louisville, KY to parents, James and Modean Driskell. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Modean Driskell; her beloved husband, Frank Fitzhenry; and her daughter-in-law, Kristie Fitzhenry. Patricia is survived by her daughter, Heather O'Brian; her son, Ryan Fitzhenry; and five grandchildren, Lindsay, Eric, and Jack O'Brian, Brittany Jones, and Katie Fitzhenry. Service is Thursday, July 18, 2019, 10:00 am at Porter Loring Mortuary North, Deacon Lorenzo Valdez will officiate. Interment will follow in Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. You are invited to sign the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com. Arrangements are with Porter Loring Mortuary North, 2102 North Loop 1604 East, San Antonio, TX 78232, (210) 495-8221.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 14, 2019