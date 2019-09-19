Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia FOJACO. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

FOJACO, Patricia Lee "Pat" "Meme" passed away peacefully Sept. 14, 2019 in Tampa, FL at the age of 87. Memorial service will be held at her home, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at 2 pm. Pat was born Feb. 11, 1932 in Lensburg, IL to Leslie and Mary Norman. She moved to Florida with her family as a child. She met her husband, Manuel Fojaco, through her passion of bowling and married him Oct. 9, 1988. Pat was a strong woman who loved sewing, Penny Ante poker, reading, gardening, dogs and her family. She blessed us with many valuable lessons during her 87 years, among them: "If you wear knee highs you will never catch a cold. When opening presents, SAVE THE BOWS. Say SEX instead of cheese when taking pictures because you ALWAYS smile when someone says SEX." Her grandkids and greatgrandkids will remember her never-ending energy for games of hide-n-seek, where her hiding spots were always like magic, playing baseball in her front yard, picnics, fishing trips, showing them how to properly tie up their t-shirt for those hot summer days and of course her Goldilocks soup. She leaves behind her husband, Manuel Fojaco; her daughter, Lesley Drevas Kroenke; her three granddaughters, Stephaney Erdman, Stacey Lawson, Meachelle Kroenke; and her three great-grandchildren, Taylor Erdman, Emerson Lawson, Hunter Lawson and her dog, Boots. Heaven gained a very special Angel. Her wings were ready but our hearts were not.

