81, of Palm Harbor FL, concluded her journey on Earth on January 25, 2020. Trish was born in Brooklyn, NY. She was preceded in death by her parents, Agnes and Russ Lazio and her brother, Robert. She is survived by many family and friends. A memorial will take place at Sylvan Abbey Funeral Home on Wednesday, January 29, with a gathering at noon and service at 12:30 p.m., followed by a burial. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Trish's life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Trish's name to the Alzheimer's Organization (). Please visit the online guestbook at www.sylvanabbey.com.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020