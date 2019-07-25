EDMOND, Patricia G.



passed peacefully on July 20, 2019 at the age of 72 in Largo, FL. Patricia is survived by her daughter, Rachel, her husband Dan and their children, Jordan, Claire, and Patrick; her brother-in-law, Scott Edmond, his wife Pat and nephews, Matthew and Jacob; her sister-in-law, Christine Grogan, nephew Sean and niece Micaela; nephews, Mark and Jason Murphy; as well as many dear cousins and friends. Patricia was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 52 years, Peter Edmond. Peter and Pat found paradise in Florida in 2003 moving from Connecticut. Pat was an environmental activist and a volunteer with her passion project, the McGough Nature Park in Largo. Pat won the Volunteer of the Year award in 2012 from the city of Largo for her activities with the park. She also volunteered her time, bringing the birds and other animals into classrooms throughout the area. She loved working with the kids and teaching them about nature. Patricia has requested there be no memorial services held in her honor. In lieu of memorial the family would prefer a donation to McGough Nature Park in Largo, FL. Arrangements under the direction of Serenity Funeral Home, Largo, FL. Published in the Tampa Bay Times from July 25 to July 26, 2019