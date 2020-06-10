Or Copy this URL to Share

GALDONY, Patricia Ann 82, passed away peacefully June 13, 2020 in Seminole, Florida, with her loving husband of 60 years, Frank Joseph Galdony, by her side. Born September 17, 1938, in Beaver County, PA, she was the daughter of Joseph and Frances Blinkey. Pat is survived by her husband, Frank Galdony Jr.; son, Craig Galdony and daughter-in-law, Theresa Galdony; and brother, Joe Blinkey Jr. Funeral Services are Saturday, June 13. Viewing is 11:30 am-12:00 pm with Service 12-1 pm at Blessed Sacrament Church in Seminole 11565 66th Ave. N. Seminole, FL 33772.



