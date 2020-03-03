GODWIN, Patricia Ann (Reed), 75, of Spring Hill, FL, passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020. She is predeceased by her parents, Marvin and Edith (Renney) Godwin; and sister, Marsha Godwin Richardson. Patricia is survived by her son, Richard Reed and daughter-in-law, Kathy of Lutz, FL; her daughter Janette Davila and son-in-law, Orlando of Spring Hill, FL; one brother, Marvin E. Godwin of Wesley Chapel, FL, and David Reed of Spring Hill, FL whose undying love for Patricia will forever be in his heart. She is survived by four granddaughters, Amber, Janelle, Sasha and Priscilla; and one great-granddaughter, Reagan Grace. Patricia was a fourth generation Floridian born and raised in Tampa, Florida. She loved to be outdoors tending to all of her flowers. She had a love for all animals, especially her horses, and healed many sick animals back to health. She was a wonderful mama and granny. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Graveside services will be at 2 pm on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Masaryktown Cemetery. Brewer & Sons Funeral Home brewerfuneral.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 3, 2020