GOSENHEIMER, Patricia Dawn Pat, a resident of Clearwater, Florida, died July 24, 2019 at the age of 61. She was born April 8, 1958 to Gerald C. and Dorothy A. (Stempfhuber)Gosenheimer. She is survived by her beloved mother, Dorothy; sisters, Terry (Robert) Crevensten, Gloria "Gigi" (Jon) Hafemann; and nieces and nephews, Ben and Samantha Crevensten, Kathryn and Andrew Hafemann. She was a pediatric nurse at Sable Palms in Largo, Florida, for 17 years. Her love of children and her compassionate care for all patients made her an outstanding nurse. Pat loved her dogs, Sweet Pea and Kiki. She was also a devoted Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan and was a season ticket holder for 20 years. Donations and memorials can be made to the or the Humane Society. Community Cremation

