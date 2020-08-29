Patricia GOSSETT

1/1
GOSSETT, Patricia O'Bannon "Diana" 72 transitioned to her heavenly home Aug. 11, 2020 in Temecula, CA. She was born in Ft. Knox, KY Jan. 31, 1948 and the family moved to Seminole, FL in 1951. Diana graduated from Seminole High School in 1966, remaining active with class reunions and alumni. She was enjoying retirement in California. Diana will be so deeply missed, she was loved by all and one of the kindest people you could know. Her love for family, friends, travel, and all animals was so strong. She was preceded in death by her husband, Greg; parents, Lloyd and Margaret O'Bannon; and niece, Shayna McCall. Survivors include her stepdaughter, Lindsay Samples (Brian); brother, Lloyd "Buzz" O'Bannon (Pam); sisters, Donna Clevenger and Elana McCall. Her nephew, Trevor Clevenger; nieces, Allison Trapp (Greg), Brittany Siler (Rob), Courtney Collins (Dan), and Meagan Anderson (Brett) and their families. A memorial service will be held in Seminole in the Spring 2020.

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
