Patricia Guhl
GUHL, Patricia Jackson 89, of Clearwater Beach, Florida passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020. Patricia was born to Stella Trane and Owen Jackson in Chicago, Illinois, March 15, 1931. She moved to LaCrosse, Wisconsin, when her father was appointed Director of Art for the Trane Company. She graduated from LaCrosse Central High School, Stephens College, and the University of Wisconsin. She attended Katherine Gibbs Secretarial School and the University of Oslo for American Students, where she met her husband, John Guhl. She was preceded in death by her husband, John, and her son, Craig. She is survived by her daughters, Susan Browne (Steff), Barbara Mulligan (Hugh); grandchildren, Caitlin, Courtney, Allison, and Keith and great-grandchild, Alex. Pat will be remembered for her avid interest in bridge and dominoes along with her love of singing and dancing. She was the Queen Mother of the Red Hat Clearwater Beach Belles where she planned numerous fun and interesting events. Pat loved traveling near and far from Singapore to Australia to Germany. She especially loved spending time with her family, planning family reunions and vacations together. Moss Feaster Clearwater www.mossfeasterclearwater.com

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 11, 2020.
