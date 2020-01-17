HALL, Patricia A. 76, a lifetime resident of Tampa went home to be with the Lord January 14, 2020. She is survived by her sons, Marlin D Hall and wife Linda, Terry James Wesley Hall, both of Tampa; grandchildren, Marlin Hall II, Ansley Grace Hall, Josia Hall, Haley Hall and Joshua Hall; great-grandchild, Deleina; her best friend and sister in the Lord, Doryce Gaskins. Visitation will be Sunday, January 19, 2020 at 9:45 am with service at 10:45 am at the funeral home, with Interment to follow at Myrtle Hill Memorial Park. Swilley Funeral Home (813) 932-6157
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 17, 2020