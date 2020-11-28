1/1
Patricia HINER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HINER, Patricia 84, of Paducah, KY passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at her home from respiratory complications. She was a member of Arcadia Methodist Church and loved attending church. She enjoyed watching Sunday School and church services online. Pat was born in Chicago and raised in Browning, MO and Columbia, MO. She graduated from Hickman high school and later attended Stephens College in Missouri. She married, had two daughters, Debbie and Cathy, and moved her family to Mentor, OH and then Lakeland, FL. Eventually Pat remarried and moved to Tampa, FL where she worked in administration at the University of South Florida until she retired at the age of 62. Pat had a great smile and a generous heart. She was so amazing God made her an angel. Pat loved reading, solving crossword puzzles, and playing bridge. She helped start a duplicate bridge club in Tampa, the Tampa Bay Bridge Center, where she made many good friends. Harry and Pat Hiner moved to Paducah, KY in spring of 2017 to be closer to her family. She has loved her stay at Jackson Oaks and made many friends there. Pat is survived by two daughters, Debra Brawner and Cathy Rigsby; her brother, Jim Lay of Columbia, MO; two nephews, Mike and Scott Lay; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter due in February. Preceding Pat in death, is her husband, Harry Hiner and her parents, Stephen and Marjorie Lay. No services are scheduled at this time due to the current COVID-19 restrictions. Online condolences can be left at lindseyfuneral.com. Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lindsey Funeral Home
226 N 4Th St
Paducah, KY 42001
(270) 443-2489
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved