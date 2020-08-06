Patricia HOOVER

HOOVER, Patricia O. "Pat" 69, passed away peacefully June 9, 2020. She is predeceased by her father, Col. Tom Ryan (USAF) and her mother, Mae M. Ryan. Pat grew up as an only child to two only children, living in Germany and Ft. Walton Beach, Florida. She graduated from Florida State University earning a bachelor's and Georgia Institute of Technology earning a master's in engineering. Employments included McGraw-Hill in New York City and The Nielsen Company as VP of Process Quality at the New York City Global Technology and Information Center in Oldsmar, Florida. Pat is best known for her infectious laugh, heart of gold and her ability to collaborate with people and she developed many friendships. Pat was a retired Elder at the Presbyterian Church of Palm Harbor, a voracious reader and a collector of all music and film. Pat also enjoyed cooking both Southern recipes and German recipes, particularly her grandmother's mayonnaise. Most of all Pat was a kind, compassionate, and generous soul who already is missed greatly. Memorial arrangements will be scheduled as the current pandemic allows with Presbyterian Church of Palm Harbor. Patricia O. Hoover was cremated in accordance with her last wishes and her cremains transported and interred beside her parents in Beal Memorial Cemetery, Ft. Walton Beach, Florida.



