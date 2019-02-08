Obituary Guest Book View Sign

DeWITT, Patricia Jane



(Meredith)



85, of Weddington, North Carolina died Monday, January 28, 2019, at Elmcroft of Little Avenue in Charlotte, North Carolina. She was born Oct. 28, 1933 in St. Petersburg, Florida and was the daughter of the late Loren "Bud" Meredith and the late Margaret Wells Meredith. Pat was a long-time resident of Pinellas County living most of her life in St. Petersburg and her retirement years in Largo. She was a 1950 graduate of St. Petersburg High School and remained very active in their alumni activities. She also graduated in 1955 from The Mound Park Hospital School of Nursing as an R.N. She worked for many years as a disaster nurse for The American Red Cross and was retired from Bay Pines Veterans Hospital. Pat will be remembered for her loving compassion, her vivacious presence, and her wonderful sense of humor. Survivors are a daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Jim Wyatt, Weddington, NC and son, J. Scott Young of Clearwater, FL and four grandchildren. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The American Red Cross. Online condolences may be left at



