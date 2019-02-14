Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia K. "Pat" Coldiron. View Sign





passed away February 11, 2019 at the Sturgill Hospice House in Brooksville FL. She was born January 21, 1947 in Hammond, IN and was daughter of Kermit Conway Locher and Mary Cathey Bowling who predeceased her. Pat married Otto G. Coldiron on August 18, 1967 in Clearwater FL. They have two children, Kevin Scott Coldiron, and Karen Lynn (David) Eleston. Pat resumed her education after the children started high school. She received a BA in Accounting in 1981 followed by a BA in Elementary Education in 1985. After she began teaching, she completed an MS in Educational Leadership in 1991. She began teaching in Pinellas County at the elementary grade levels and also taught business classes at Northeast High. Pat and Otto moved from Pinellas County to Hernando County in 1993. She was Assistant Principal at Spring Hill Elementary, Powell Middle and Springstead High schools from 1994 until she retired in 2009. She served on the Hernando County YMCA Board of Directors 2002 to 2008. Pat was an avid bird watcher and loved the outdoors, especially all water sports. She was a member of the Audubon Society and enjoyed swimming, running and bike riding for many years. Husband, Otto; and children, Kevin and Karen survive Pat. They and many friends will remember the positive way she touched the lives of so many people with her kind, gentle and thoughtful nature. Pat will be buried at 1 pm, Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Sylvan Abbey Memorial Park in Clearwater FL. A memorial service will be held at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Masaryktown FL, February 18, 2019 at 11 am.



Merritt Funeral Home (352)796-6699

