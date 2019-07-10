Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia L. BRINTON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BRINTON, Patricia L.



passed away June 30, 2019 at the Royal Dalton House, Homosassa, FL. She was born March 1, 1927 and raised in Des Moines, Iowa, and graduated from Des Moines' North High School in 1945. She worked for several years after high school in the insurance industry. During World War II, Patricia supported the war effort by writing 'pen pal letters' to wounded servicemen overseas. One of her 'pen pals' was Sgt. John Brinton, who had been wounded in France shortly after D-Day. He was also from Iowa and they met several weeks later and married in 1946. They had two children, Karen Hall (Ken) of Homosassa, FL and Stephen Brinton (Andrea) of Sammamish, WA. Patricia and John moved to Pinellas Park, FL in 1981, and lived in the Springwood I community. John passed away in 1990 and Patricia lived in Springwood until 2017. Patricia was a terrific housewife, a loving mother, and a member of the Eastern Star Masonic Organization for more than 50 years. She is survived by her two children; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Interment will be at Bay Pines National Cemetery near St. Petersburg, FL. A short memorial will be held July 30, 2019, 10 am, at Bay Pines.

BRINTON, Patricia L.passed away June 30, 2019 at the Royal Dalton House, Homosassa, FL. She was born March 1, 1927 and raised in Des Moines, Iowa, and graduated from Des Moines' North High School in 1945. She worked for several years after high school in the insurance industry. During World War II, Patricia supported the war effort by writing 'pen pal letters' to wounded servicemen overseas. One of her 'pen pals' was Sgt. John Brinton, who had been wounded in France shortly after D-Day. He was also from Iowa and they met several weeks later and married in 1946. They had two children, Karen Hall (Ken) of Homosassa, FL and Stephen Brinton (Andrea) of Sammamish, WA. Patricia and John moved to Pinellas Park, FL in 1981, and lived in the Springwood I community. John passed away in 1990 and Patricia lived in Springwood until 2017. Patricia was a terrific housewife, a loving mother, and a member of the Eastern Star Masonic Organization for more than 50 years. She is survived by her two children; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Interment will be at Bay Pines National Cemetery near St. Petersburg, FL. A short memorial will be held July 30, 2019, 10 am, at Bay Pines. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close