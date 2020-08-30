Patricia Launikitis

LAUNIKITIS, Patricia "Pat" 85, of Tampa, Florida, died peacefully August 24, 2020. Born in Binghamton, NY August 16, 1935, she resided in south Tampa for the past 53 years. She was predeceased by her parents, John and Edith Bigart; her husband, Lt. Col. William J. Launikitis Sr., USAF (Ret.); and oldest son, Michael William, USAF. She is survived by her sons, Stephen James and wife Kimberly; Charles Patrick; Joseph Edward and wife Morgan; William John III and wife Erica; and brother, Robert Bigart and wife Sharon of Binghamton, NY. Also, grandchildren, Amanda Hawkins and husband Kyle; Michael and wife Kristin; Meagan; Morgan; Nicholas; Lauren; William J. IV; Alina; Luke; Jacob; Charles; great-granddaughter, Brinley; great-grandson due in November; and, several nieces and nephews. Pat was a person of strong faith and was a parishioner at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. She spent the majority of her life active in numerous charitable and community organizations, notably, the Tampa Women's Club, American Cancer Society
and American Heart Association
. As a member of the Officer's Wives Club, she mentored and assisted new spouses while their husbands were deployed. She was a Historic Area Docent, Cub Scout Den Mother and served in various capacities with her children's schools. Pat, a loving and faithful wife, met her husband through church as a teenager and they became high school sweethearts. Pat and Bill were married for 59 years. As a fighter pilot's wife, Pat traveled extensively and resided in England, Germany, France, Mississippi, New York, Oklahoma and Virginia all while raising five sons. She was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, sister, as well as a dear friend to many others. When she wasn't volunteering or serving her community, she most enjoyed spending time in upstate New York at her lake house where she spent her summers as a child. Pat was especially known for her kindness and gracious disposition and she was beloved by her family and friends. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Church, 509 N. Florida Ave., Monday, August 31, at 10 am. Burial will immediately follow at Myrtle Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held at A Life Tribute Funeral Home, 4040 Henderson Blvd., Tampa, Sunday, August 30, from 3-5 pm. Additional details available at 813-288-8705 or www.alifetribute.com
. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Pat's memory to the Genegantslet Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 151, Smithville Flats, NY 13841 or St Patrick's Catholic Church, 59 Keibel Rd, Whitney Point, NY 13862. Online condolences may also be expressed at www.alifetribute.com