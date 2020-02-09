LILLY, Patricia Diana of Port Richey, FL, born in Jamaica, NY on April 10, 1947, was called home to the Lord on January 10, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. She is survived by her brother, Robert Klenck; her four children, Nancy Selliman (David), Kenneth Brown (Sherri), Ryan Brown, and Amanda Temmen (Larry); also surviving are her eight grandchildren, Robert Fugate, Kaitlin Fugate, Charles Van Deuren, Jacquelyn Brown Smith, Katie Brown, Mackenzie Brown, Annakah Brown, and Audrey Keenen. Her family is very grateful for the loving treatment provided by hospice in addition to the constant love and care from her dearest friends and neighbors. A Celebration of Life is being planned for Patricia in April. She will be forever loved and remembered by all.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 9, 2020