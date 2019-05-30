Patricia M. BUCKETT

67, of Ft. McCoy FL, formerly of Tampa FL, St. Louis Park and Milaca, NM left for her heavenly home May 15, 2019, 10 days, after a short battle with cancer. Preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Jean Mooney of Tampa, FL. She is survived by her husband, Charles, of Ft. McCoy, FL; brothers, Mark Mooney (Jo-Ellen) of Tampa, FL, Michael Mooney (Margie) of Brandon, FL, and Dr. John Mooney (Linda) of Lutz, FL; and her larger, recently found biological family from around the world. Celebration of Life will be at a later date.
