MARK, Patricia Tracey Our deeply loved wife, mother, and grandmother, Patricia Tracey Mark, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020. Her loving husband of 72 years, Stanley D. Mark, was with her in her final moments as he had been throughout their wonderful lives together. She is survived by her six children, Karen and Ray Frost of Larwill, IN, S. David Mark of Murfressboro, TN, Linda and Ken Weinzler of Pipersville, PA, Kathryn Caruana of Seminole, FL, Steven Mark of Seminole, FL, and Teresa and Jeff Miller of Buffalo, NY. Patricia and Stanley had eight grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren. Her strength, love and laughter will be greatly missed by all.

