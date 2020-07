Or Copy this URL to Share

MARSH, Patricia passed away June 22, 2020 in Highlands, NC. She was a graduate of SPHS. Patty was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Alan Marsh. She is survived by her sister, Jane Ridings; and her children, Alan Marsh Jr. (Varsy), Susan Crawford (Rick), and Mitchell Marsh (Leslie). A service was held in Highlands, NC.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store