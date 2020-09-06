Patricia Martin

MARTIN, Patricia Jaye passed away July 24, 2020. Lovingly known as "Pat" to many, was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, April 14, 1942 to John and Carolyn Jaye. Pat followed her passion for teaching and caring for others at a young age and attended the esteemed College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia, earning her degree in Education. She went on to teach middle school children in Pinellas County for a more than commendable 30 years. She also kindly volunteered her free time at Clearwater High School by helping out with the basketball team and her first husband and team coach, Jack L. Wilson (deceased 1987). Pat was always a positive and loving person, even in difficult times. After her first husband passed, she serendipitously she met her second husband, Richard "Dick" Martin, who had also suffered a recent tragedy in the passing of his wife (decease 1986). It was a perfect union, not only due to their similarly tragic circumstances, but their families already happened to know each other, which made them both feel more at ease. Pat and her husband, Dick, spent many days laughing, traveling, and enjoying life together, in the way that only two people truly meant to be together can. Together, they radiated joy and kindheartedness. Pat was also a supporter of Hospice and other local charities. She was always willing to step forward and help, when and where help was needed. Her support for Hospice's mission of caring was shown in her organization and fundraising for Suncoast Hospice's Annual Fashion Show for 15 years. She also cared for people and showed her true heart in being part of the '11th Hour Volunteers' for Hospice by standing at the bedside of others when the end was near or if their own families could not be present. She was a true Christian, which shined through in her love and honest care for others. She is survived by her husband, Richard "Dick" M. Martin; brother, Fred Jaye; stepchildren, Steve Wilson, Tim Wilson, Rich Martin and Mike Martin. Services will be held at Curlew Hills Funeral Home, Tuesday, September 8, 2020; gathering of family and friends begins at 1:30 pm, with services beginning at 2 pm. Live streaming will be available for Patricia's service, for a formal invitation please contact Curlew Hills Memory Gardens with an email address. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Patricia's name to http://suncoastanimalleague.org/get-involved/
or https://suncoasthospice.org/online-donations/
Curlew Hills Memory Gardens www.curlewhills.com