WEBB, Patricia Marylyn
"Pattie" 82, of Brooksville, Florida, passed away April 13, 2019. She was born May 27, 1936 in St. Petersburg, Florida to Varise and Mary (McMahon) Mountain. Pattie met Buster her Sophomore year at Hernando High School in 1952 and became High School sweethearts. Together they built a life full of love and happiness. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Elwood "Buster" Webb, Jr. of Brooksville; daughters, Theresa Lynn Mulkey; MaryAnn Prescott and her husband, Marc; granddaughters, Patricia Mulkey and Melissa Ritter; grandsons, Robbie Mulkey, Travis Ritter; great-granddaughter, Rose; sister, Bobbie Mosher and her husband, Don. A Memorial Mass will be held on April 25, 2019 at 11 am at St. Anthony's the Abbot Catholic Church in Brooksville. The family would like for you to join them on May 4, 2019 from 11 am - 4 pm for a Celebration of Pattie's life at 25466 Croom Road, Brooksville, FL 34601. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to HPH Hospice. To leave your condolences visit:
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 21, 2019