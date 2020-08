McCRACKEN, Patricia Elizabeth (McGarty) 85, of Temple Terrace, originally from Brooklyn, New York, passed away August 11, 2020, due to complications of Covid-19. She worked for the State of Florida social services and was a longtime member of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Tampa. She is survived by her loving family. Zoom memorial will be August 29, 1 pm, Eastern Standard Time. Send email to patricia.mccracken.memorial@gmail.com to attend. Full obituary at: http://bit.ly/patobit