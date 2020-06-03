Patricia MORGAN
MORGAN, Patricia Ann was called home by her personal Lord and Savior May 29, 2020. She was a loving, devoted military wife of retired Chief Master Sergeant Michael Morgan, with a marriage lasting 43 years. U.S. Air Force postings took the family from her home state of Missouri to Hawaii, Germany, Greece, Spain and Montana, before retiring to Florida. Her personal career included 25 years of service at the U.S. Postal Service with many years as a passport clerk at the Valrico Post Office, where she took every opportunity to share her faith in Christ and the stamp of the Holy Spirit with others. When not homemaking or working, she enjoyed crafting, making jewelry and collecting shells on the beach. She was a mother to daughters, Dyanne Ruby, Dawn White (preceded in death), Alisa Tutt, Michelle Weinstein and Mikki Sampo. She is also survived by 18 grandchildren; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held Thursday, June 4, at Craig Funeral Home, St. Augustine, FL, followed by interment at Jacksonville National Cemetery where she will be laid to rest. Donations to the American Cancer Society or Community Hospice of Northeast Florida are appreciated in lieu of flowers.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
1475 Old Dixie Highway
St. Augustine, FL 32086
(904) 824-1672
