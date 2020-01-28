|
O'NEAL, Patricia Frances (Lazio) "Trish 81, of Palm Harbor FL, concluded her journey on earth Jan. 25, 2020. Trish was born in Brooklyn, NY. She was preceded in death by her parents, Agnes and Russ Lazio and her brother, Robert. She is survived by many family and friends. Memorial will take place at Sylvan Abbey Funeral Home Wednesday, Jan. 29, with a gathering at noon and service at 12:30 pm, followed by a burial. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Trish's life. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made in Trish's name to the Alzheimer's Organization (). Visit Guestbook at: www.sylvanabbey.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020