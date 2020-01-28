Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sylvan Abbey - Funeral Home
2853 SUNSET POINT RD
Clearwater, FL 33759
(727) 796-1992
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
12:00 PM
Sylvan Abbey - Funeral Home
2853 SUNSET POINT RD
Clearwater, FL 33759
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
12:30 PM
Sylvan Abbey - Funeral Home
2853 SUNSET POINT RD
Clearwater, FL 33759
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia O'NEAL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia O'NEAL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia O'NEAL Obituary
O'NEAL, Patricia Frances (Lazio) "Trish 81, of Palm Harbor FL, concluded her journey on earth Jan. 25, 2020. Trish was born in Brooklyn, NY. She was preceded in death by her parents, Agnes and Russ Lazio and her brother, Robert. She is survived by many family and friends. Memorial will take place at Sylvan Abbey Funeral Home Wednesday, Jan. 29, with a gathering at noon and service at 12:30 pm, followed by a burial. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Trish's life. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made in Trish's name to the Alzheimer's Organization (). Visit Guestbook at: www.sylvanabbey.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sylvan Abbey - Funeral Home
Download Now