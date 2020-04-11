|
OVARLET, Patricia Ann began her journey from Earth on April 6, 2020. She will not be alone on this great adventure, as she will be met by her father and mother, Albert and Hazel Eaton. Grandmother Eaton will also welcome her, as well as her niece, Elizabeth Taylor. Left behind to mourn are her husband, Ron Ovarlet; sisters, Linda Teasley (Jerry) and Donna Taylor (Tony); and many nieces and nephews. Pat was born Patricia Ann Eaton on February 1, 1947 in Roanoke Virginia. Her love of teaching and respect for her teachers fostered her desire to teach. The Eaton family moved to Miami, Florida in 1959 and Pat enrolled at Norland High School in 1962. She was a member of the Spanish Honor Society and Secretary of the Senior class of 1965. Pat graduated from The University of South Florida and was included in the Dean's List of Scholars for excellence of Work in the academic term, Quarter 1, 1968. Pat later earned a Master's degree in Education Supervision and she graduated with a perfect 4.0 GPA. Pat began her teaching career in Biloxi, Mississippi while Ron served in the United States Air Force. Pat later taught at Lutz Elementary, Shaw Elementary, and at Mendenhall Elementary in Tampa. Pat was recognized as a gifted teacher and reading specialist throughout her career. Pat taught by example and was always there for students, fellow teachers, and other school staff. She was a friend to all and mentored student teachers from USF. Pat combined her exceptional teaching skills with a calm demeanor and a beautiful smile that always benefited others. She retired from the Hillsborough County School system in 2002. The family wishes to thank Cameron ALF, Life Path Hospice, and Dr. David Eschelbacher and his staff for the excellent care that Pat received. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed at macdonaldfuneral.com. MacDonald Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020