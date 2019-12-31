Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia PALMER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

PALMER, Patricia K. age 91, died in St. Petersburg, Florida on December 20, 2019. Patricia (Pat) was born and raised in Bellefontaine, Ohio. She spent several years in Southern California before moving to Dayton, Ohio, where she met her husband, Stew, an Air Force officer stationed at Wright Patterson Air Force Base. For the first seventeen years of their marriage she was an enthusiastic and devoted Air Force wife, raising two children while overseeing the family moves to Colorado, Virginia, Alabama, Tennessee, the Philippines, back to Virginia, and finally, in 1973, St. Petersburg. Pat embraced the Air Force life and thoroughly enjoyed the opportunity to see new places in the U.S. and abroad. She had many interests and was active in the various officer's wives clubs, often serving in a leadership role. In the Philippines, while her husband served in Vietnam, Pat worked as a Red Cross volunteer where she helped and comforted many of the wounded young soldiers who had been evacuated from the war. In 1973, Stew retired from the Air Force and the family moved to St. Petersburg. Soon after, Pat began a career in real estate sales and investing, and became involved in the Stuart Society of the Museum of Fine Arts, the All Children's Hospital Guild, the Retired Officer's Wives Club, and the Pass-A-Grill Beach Community Church. In later years, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. Survivors include a daughter, Pamela P. Poulsen of Reston, VA,; a son, Samuel S. (Bud) Palmer IV and wife, Christina, of Seminole,; and four grandchildren, Kelly and Kyle Poulsen and Caitlin and Madison Palmer. A memorial service for Pat and Stew, who passed away April 23, 2019, will be held at Pass-a-Grille Community Church on Saturday, January 4 at 10:30 am. An Interment in Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, will be held at a later date.

