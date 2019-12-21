PETERS, Patricia "Pat" 89, of Clearwater, passed, Dec. 16, 2019 at her home. Born in Ft. Wayne, Indiana, Pat attended Northside High School where she was inducted into the National Honor Society. After graduation, she worked as a clerk for Lincoln National Life Insurance Co. She later relocated to Florida and worked as an executive secretary for GTE before marrying in 1960 and becoming a homemaker and mother to four children. Pat was a beloved daughter, sister and mother. She treasured her family and devoted her life to her children and grandchildren. She was loving, compassionate and caring and always made people around her laugh. Pat was a sports enthusiast and played in a softball league when she was in her 20's. Her favorite teams were the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Indiana Hoosier's Men's Basketball team. Pat was preceded in death by her brother, Jack Carpenter. She is survived by three brothers and their wives, Al and Kay Carpenter, Dave and Leila Carpenter, and Steve and Judy Carpenter; her sister-in-law, Kate Carpenter; two daughters, Nancy Schreiner and her husband, Dave, and Jodi Peters; two sons, Geary and Brent Peters; her grandson, Michael Schreiner and his wife, Lou; her granddaughter, Lindsey Schreiner, and several nieces and nephews, all of whom she loved and touched deeply. There is no scheduled service at this time. Memorial donations may be made to the or Suncoast Hospice.

