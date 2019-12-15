Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia PLUMLEE. View Sign Service Information Hubbell Funeral Home 499 North Indian Rocks Road Belleair Bluffs , FL 33770 (727)-584-7671 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Hubbell Funeral Home 499 North Indian Rocks Road Belleair Bluffs , FL 33770 View Map Service 11:30 AM Calvary Episcopal Church Indian Rocks Beach , FL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

PLUMLEE, Patricia Ann has suddenly passed away December 10, 2019 at 80. It's a time for sadness and a time for love and a time for remembering and a time for letting go and a time for celebrating and a time for grieving. Pat was a force of nature and a pillar of her community. She was a daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, broker, wife, partner, philanthropist, leader, manager, friend. She has been described as an elegant lady and a powerful woman. Born in Brooklyn, NY, to Jack and Doris Collins, Pat grew up a city girl and got her first introduction to the business world at Ebbets Field in her father's office where he worked as the business manager for the Brooklyn Dodgers. When she was 13, the family moved south to Clearwater, where they built the Sands Pointe Motel, this was the first taste of the real estate and vacation rental business for Pat. Over her life, Pat built quite a presence in the beach communities. After college, Pat worked for the family real estate business with her parents. Soon she ventured off with her new husband, Ernest "Ernie" Plumlee (d.1994) and created a new industry in the publishing world. She continued to keep her real estate license active and obtained her broker's license in 1984. Not long after Pat and Ernie sold their publishing company they started Plumlee Gulf Beach Realty in 1990. Pat was proud of her 40 plus years of real estate excellence and earning the Realtor Emeritus Designation by the Pinellas Realtors Organization. Dedicated to her community, she received the Commitment to Excellence in Leadership Award from the Suncoat Firemen's Association and was a proud member of the Clearwater Community Women's Club, holding every office besides President over her 40 year membership; the Indian Shores Women's Club; the Belleair Women's Republican Club; La Sertoma, in which she served as the President for four years; the Gulf Beach Chamber, in which she served as President; and various condominium boards throughout the years. She is preceded in death by husband of 32 years, Ernest Plumlee; survived by her love and partner of 23 years, Michael A. Petruccelli; her brother, John Collins (Gaye); her daughter, Sandy Risberg (Rob) along with grandsons, James and John; and her son, Todd Plumlee (Cris) along with grandson, Tyson. A visitation will be held Tuesday, December 17, 2019, from 5-7 pm at the Hubbell Funeral Home Chapel on Indian Rocks Road, Belleair Bluffs, FL. A service will be held Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at 11:30 am at Calvary Episcopal Church, Indian Rocks Beach. Private entombment will be rendered at Sylvan Abbey. In lieu of flowers family request memorial contributions be made to Calvary Episcopal Church, Beach Community Food Pantry

PLUMLEE, Patricia Ann has suddenly passed away December 10, 2019 at 80. It's a time for sadness and a time for love and a time for remembering and a time for letting go and a time for celebrating and a time for grieving. Pat was a force of nature and a pillar of her community. She was a daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, broker, wife, partner, philanthropist, leader, manager, friend. She has been described as an elegant lady and a powerful woman. Born in Brooklyn, NY, to Jack and Doris Collins, Pat grew up a city girl and got her first introduction to the business world at Ebbets Field in her father's office where he worked as the business manager for the Brooklyn Dodgers. When she was 13, the family moved south to Clearwater, where they built the Sands Pointe Motel, this was the first taste of the real estate and vacation rental business for Pat. Over her life, Pat built quite a presence in the beach communities. After college, Pat worked for the family real estate business with her parents. Soon she ventured off with her new husband, Ernest "Ernie" Plumlee (d.1994) and created a new industry in the publishing world. She continued to keep her real estate license active and obtained her broker's license in 1984. Not long after Pat and Ernie sold their publishing company they started Plumlee Gulf Beach Realty in 1990. Pat was proud of her 40 plus years of real estate excellence and earning the Realtor Emeritus Designation by the Pinellas Realtors Organization. Dedicated to her community, she received the Commitment to Excellence in Leadership Award from the Suncoat Firemen's Association and was a proud member of the Clearwater Community Women's Club, holding every office besides President over her 40 year membership; the Indian Shores Women's Club; the Belleair Women's Republican Club; La Sertoma, in which she served as the President for four years; the Gulf Beach Chamber, in which she served as President; and various condominium boards throughout the years. She is preceded in death by husband of 32 years, Ernest Plumlee; survived by her love and partner of 23 years, Michael A. Petruccelli; her brother, John Collins (Gaye); her daughter, Sandy Risberg (Rob) along with grandsons, James and John; and her son, Todd Plumlee (Cris) along with grandson, Tyson. A visitation will be held Tuesday, December 17, 2019, from 5-7 pm at the Hubbell Funeral Home Chapel on Indian Rocks Road, Belleair Bluffs, FL. A service will be held Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at 11:30 am at Calvary Episcopal Church, Indian Rocks Beach. Private entombment will be rendered at Sylvan Abbey. In lieu of flowers family request memorial contributions be made to Calvary Episcopal Church, Beach Community Food Pantry www.calvaryirb.org/food-pantry or to Kimberly Home at www.kimberlyhome.org/ Hubbell Funeral Home727-584-7671 www.HubbellFuneralHome.com Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close