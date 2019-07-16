RACIC, Patricia
died on July 6, 2019 in Brandon, FL comforted by her son, Jon Racic and granddaughters, Ginger Eisenhauer and Ashlei Smith, and grandson, Brian Schnurr. She was predeceased by her husband, Ron Racic and daughter, Pamela Racic. Born on July 16, 1936 in Chicago, she was an avid Cubs fan and known for her hospitality, especially at the holidays when she cooked for the family. She was especially devoted to her church. A funeral Mass was celebrated on July 11 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church with interment at Hopewell Cemetery in Plant City, FL beside Ron.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 16, 2019