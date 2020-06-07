RACK, Patricia Ann On May 30, 2020, our beloved mother passed away at the age of 89. Born in Hartford, CT to William and Margaret Lynch, September 29, 1930, she is survived by four children, Patti (Bill), Debi (Tom), Michael (Suzette), Tony; seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchild-ren; and her furry companion, Rascal Rack. She was an Air Force Veteran and retired from Bay Pines VA Healthcare System. She lived for her children, grandchildren, and great-grand-children. Her love for life and living it to the fullest was evident to all her family and friends in every adventure she took. She proudly boasted her Irish heritage and her favorite song she sang to us "Have I told you lately that I love you" will live with us always. Rest in Peace Irish Lass. Your love will be in our hearts forever.



