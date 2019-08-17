Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia RODILOSSO. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

RODILOSSO, Patricia Elizabeth Born in New York City, Jan. 12, 1932, Patricia Elizabeth Goss, died August 8, 2019. Parents, Arthur and Margaret Goss, deceased. She married Thomas Vincent Rodilosso on November 27, 1954, deceased May 28, 2016, also brother John Goss deceased. She is survived by sister, Joan; sister-in-law, Virginia; children, Thomas (Patricia), Laura (Randall), Jennifer (Mark), Patricia and Francis (Alison); grandchildren, Matthew (Yana), Gregory (Michele), Sarah (Andrew), Christopher (Courtney), Philip, Thomas, Catherine Haley, Nathalie, James, Stephanie, Dylan and Charles; great-grandchildren, Luiza Maria, Sophie Grace, Olivia Patricia and Jack Thomas. Pat attended Hunter College where she studied Literature for two years while working full time at Equitable Life Insurance Company. Pat and Tom moved from East Rockaway, NY to Tarpon Springs, FL in 1978. Tom passed away in 2016 and Pat moved from Tarpon Springs to Moorings Park in Naples, FL at the end of 2018. Pat, affectionately known as Nan was a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother extraordinaire. She worked as a Supervisor in the Admitting Department of Helen Ellis Hospital between 1979 and 1995. She enjoyed tennis, golf and bridge, but mainly Pat enjoyed spending time with Tom (Pop), her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She also cherished her older sister, Joan and her family; and younger brother, John and his wife, Ginger. Her smile and laugh were infectious, her love unconditional, her and Tom's spaghetti and meatballs unforgettable and her generosity of spirit unrivaled. She will be greatly missed by her loved ones. Nan and Pop made our little world a very special place. The family held a small private family service shortly after Patricia's death, and will hold a Memorial Service at Innisbrook Resort, Inverness Hall, Palm Harbor, FL on September 29, 2019 at 3:30 pm. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Innisbrook Association Scholarship Fund (IASF), 36750 U.S. Hwy 19 N., Palm Harbor, FL 34684.

