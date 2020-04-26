Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia SCHULTZ. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SCHULTZ, Patricia Rose (Riley) 79, of Gulfport, FL, passed away peacefully in Yarmouth, Maine, on Tuesday, April 14, after a long battle with breast cancer. Born in Buffalo, New York, on November 5, 1940 to John and Ruth Riley, she attended Williamsville schools and Buffalo General Hospital School of Nursing. After meeting on a blind date and dating for three months, Pat married Edward W. Schultz on September 29, 1961. They had 54 wonderful years together. Pat and Ed spent earlier years in Farmington, Maine raising their family. Pat worked as a nurse in various capacities before becoming a Nurse Educator at Kennebec Valley Vocational Technical Institute in Fairfield, teaching there for over 15 years. Pat received a Masters Degree from the University of Connecticut, and a Doctorate from Vanderbilt University. In later years, she took a teaching position in the Nursing Department at the University of Tampa and Pat and Ed relocated to Florida, where they enjoyed the warmer weather and beautiful sunsets. Pat's intelligence, quick wit, and curiosity made her easy to connect with. She got to know whomever she met, and fostered friendships that endured for decades. Pat was known for her delicious home-cooked meals and took great pleasure in sharing them with all. From riding on their motorcycle to traveling extensively abroad, she and her husband enjoyed endless adventures. Even in the face of multiple cancer diagnosis, her will and grit were undeniable. The world was truly more interesting because of her feisty and indomitable spirit and she will be deeply missed. In retirement, Pat relished time with her grandchildren, the affection of her dog, Gracie, and the challenge of a mean cross word. Pat is survived by her daughter, Kirsten (Schultz) Marjerison, husband Tom, their children, Samuel and Amelia of Yarmouth, Maine; her son, Erich Schultz, his children, Scott and Heidi of Miami, Florida; nine nieces and nephews; and every one of her loving friends. She is predeceased by her husband, Edward; and sister, Lynn Peterson, formerly of Odessa, FL. Arrangements are under the care of the Wiles Remembrance Center - Adams/McFarlane Chapel, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington, Maine. Thank you to Bay Square Assisted Living in Maine for their undivided attention and care over the last three months. A Celebration of Life will be decided at a later date. The family asks that memories be shared in her book of memories at

SCHULTZ, Patricia Rose (Riley) 79, of Gulfport, FL, passed away peacefully in Yarmouth, Maine, on Tuesday, April 14, after a long battle with breast cancer. Born in Buffalo, New York, on November 5, 1940 to John and Ruth Riley, she attended Williamsville schools and Buffalo General Hospital School of Nursing. After meeting on a blind date and dating for three months, Pat married Edward W. Schultz on September 29, 1961. They had 54 wonderful years together. Pat and Ed spent earlier years in Farmington, Maine raising their family. Pat worked as a nurse in various capacities before becoming a Nurse Educator at Kennebec Valley Vocational Technical Institute in Fairfield, teaching there for over 15 years. Pat received a Masters Degree from the University of Connecticut, and a Doctorate from Vanderbilt University. In later years, she took a teaching position in the Nursing Department at the University of Tampa and Pat and Ed relocated to Florida, where they enjoyed the warmer weather and beautiful sunsets. Pat's intelligence, quick wit, and curiosity made her easy to connect with. She got to know whomever she met, and fostered friendships that endured for decades. Pat was known for her delicious home-cooked meals and took great pleasure in sharing them with all. From riding on their motorcycle to traveling extensively abroad, she and her husband enjoyed endless adventures. Even in the face of multiple cancer diagnosis, her will and grit were undeniable. The world was truly more interesting because of her feisty and indomitable spirit and she will be deeply missed. In retirement, Pat relished time with her grandchildren, the affection of her dog, Gracie, and the challenge of a mean cross word. Pat is survived by her daughter, Kirsten (Schultz) Marjerison, husband Tom, their children, Samuel and Amelia of Yarmouth, Maine; her son, Erich Schultz, his children, Scott and Heidi of Miami, Florida; nine nieces and nephews; and every one of her loving friends. She is predeceased by her husband, Edward; and sister, Lynn Peterson, formerly of Odessa, FL. Arrangements are under the care of the Wiles Remembrance Center - Adams/McFarlane Chapel, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington, Maine. Thank you to Bay Square Assisted Living in Maine for their undivided attention and care over the last three months. A Celebration of Life will be decided at a later date. The family asks that memories be shared in her book of memories at www.wilesrc.com Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close