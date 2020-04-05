SCHUMACHER, Patricia Louise "Pat" 89, of Plant City, formerly of Jacksonville, Florida, born on June 11, 1930 in Great Bend, Kansas, entered into the eternal rest of her Savior, March 31, 2020. She was an absolute joy to her work associates, friends, family and church family, dearly loved. We're pretty sure she loved us more than her horses and her dogs, but that's only a guess. She was strong. She experienced loss on a number of fronts in her life and yet never lost her joy in life or her indomitable optimism. She was always outward faced, involved with neighbors, in Meals on Wheels for decades, church life, at the barn, horse raising and training and her beloved dachshunds. She was a founding member of the Redeemer Presbyterian Church of Lakeland. She is survived by her daughters, Linda Carrol Watson (Richard, Jan. 11, 2020) of Sarasota, and Charlene Hayman Hogan (Hart), of Plant City; grandchildren, Matthew, Linda Jo, and Richie; seven great-grandchildren; and her sister, Mary Elizabeth Bird. We loved her and she believed in us. Expressions of condolence at: HopewellFuneral.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 5, 2020