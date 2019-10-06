Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
Serenity Funeral Home & Serenity Gardens Memorial Park
13401 Indian Rocks Road
Largo, FL 33774
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Pinellas Park, FL
1938 - 2019
SERRA, Patricia H. 81, of Pinellas Park, FL, passed away Friday, October 4, 2019 to be with our Great Lord. She was surrounded by her loving family. Patricia Helen Serra was married to the love of her life, Richard Donald Serra Sr. for 63 years. Patricia is the beloved daughter of the late Alphonso and Helen Travers, and niece of Virginia (Aunt Ginny) Tomaszewski and brother John Travers; leaving her heartbroken daughters, Carolann and Susan Rowland and sons, Richard Jr., and John Joseph; others like sons and daughters to include Glenn, Scott, Jacque, and Luci; forever beloved and missed, Grammy to Sherry, Richard, Derick, Sarah, Richard III, Nicole, Amaro, Adriana, Kalei; and Great-Grammy to almost eight little ones. She leaves behind beloved sisters, Mary, Julia, and Magdalene. Also left behind many sisters and brothers-in-law, cousins, nieces and nephews; life long childhood friends include Joanne and Ronnie, Betty and Donald, Marcia and Rene, Peggy and Paul (Serra), Betty Henry, and many other friends who crossed her life and will remember her kind and beautiful heart. We will always love and forever miss you. Visitation will be Monday, October 7, 2019 from 9-10 am at Serenity Funeral Home, Largo, FL. Funeral Mass will follow at 11 am Monday, October 7, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Pinellas Park, FL. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Suncoast Hospice. Serenity Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 6, 2019
