SEXTON, Patricia
80, went into the loving arms of Jesus on May 23, 2019 at her home in Odessa, FL. Pat was born on March 13, 1939. She was preceded in death by her parents, Margaret Bonner and Raymond Sexton, and her brother Robert Sexton. She is survived by her loving brothers, Raymond Sexton and Thomas Sexton, as well as many nieces and nephews, and her devoted life-long friend and "sister in the Lord" Donna Jarvis. Details of the arrangements can be found at www.trinitymemorial.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Pat's memory to Crosspoint Odessa Building Fund, 3201 Downan Point Dr., Land O' Lakes, FL 34638 or Par-tners in Bible Translation, P.O.Box 455, Richmond, OH 43944.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 31, 2019