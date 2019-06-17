SMITH, Patricia "Patzi"
66, of Largo, died June 12, 2019. She came here in 1996 from her Akron, Ohio. She was a Christian and supported the SPCA. She is survived by her husband of 44 years, John L. Smith; her daughter, Tammie Worrell; her sister, "Doll" Aber; three grandchildren, Dustin, Hallie and Tianna and one great-grandson, Weston. Memorial services will be held in Akron. Contributions may be made in her memory to the SPCA. Friends are invited to share a memory and sign her guestbook at:
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 17, 2019