SMITH, Patricia Ann of Pinellas Park, FL passed away September 16, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Patricia was born December 29, 1941 in Midland, MI and later moved to Scottville, MI in 1960 and Florida in 1981. She will be dearly missed by her three daughters, Michelle Smith Sanchez (Michael), Cheryl Smith (Paul), and Christine Smith; her brother, Douglas Shoffner (Ann) and many nieces and nephews.



