ENGLAND, Patricia Smith



64, of Riverview, passed away February 21, 2019. She was born August 27, 1954 in Brooklyn, NY to Robert and Mary Smith. Patricia was one of eight siblings, she enjoyed spending time with her friends and family; she loved traveling and loved being Grandma to her grandsons. She leaves behind her daughter, Lauren Smith (Jonathon); her grandsons, Jackson Smith and Landon Smith; her sisters, Florence Smith, Marybeth Trinkaus and Frances DeCanio; and her brother, Robert Smith. Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Mary Smith; her husband of 28 years, Steven England; her brothers, John Smith and Richard Smith; and her sister, Kathleen Norton. The family would like to thank all of those who have extended their emotional support for Patricia and her family during her final days.



