Patricia (Priebe) STEFKA

Obituary
STEFKA, Patricia (Priebe)

a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, born May 7, 1942 in Cleveland, Ohio, passed away at her home in Clearwater May 8, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Patti (Steve) Davis; sons, Michael (Shelly) Stefka and Paul Stefka; grandchildren, Ashley Stefka, Scott, Alex, and Kristen Davis. She is preceded in death by her husband, Paul John Stefka and life-long friend, Patricia Briggs. Patricia enjoyed playing tennis, singing in the choir, and spending time with family. Private services will be held by the immediate family May 15, 2019.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 14, 2019
