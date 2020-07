Or Copy this URL to Share

TELFORD, Patricia Mary of Seminole, FL, formerly of New York, NY, was called Home on July 16, 2020. She was born in Brooklyn to William and Frances. Patricia was the oldest of fourteen children, a devoted daughter, and loving sister. Her nursing career spanned 30 plus years at Memorial Sloan Kettering. A funeral mass will be held at St. Matthew's in Seminole on Aug. 10. Please send memorial donations to Sun Coast Hospice.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store