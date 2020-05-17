TODD, Patricia Margaret 70, passed away May 9, 2020, in Tampa, Florida. Patricia is survived by her spouse, John G. Elsner III; children, Christopher Clyde Todd (Tonya), Jaclyn Todd Hargreaves (Tyler), Gregory Garrett Todd (Lisa); grandchildren, Jackson and Beckley Todd, Paige Hargreaves, Julia and Colin Todd; brother, Jerry D. Carroll (Mary); and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Margaret M. Carroll and Gerard M. Carroll and her first husband, Terry Lee Todd. Patricia was born in Brooklyn, New York and moved to Tampa in 1952. Patricia attended Christ the King Catholic School, graduated from Tampa Catholic High School in 1967, and earned her Bachelor's degree and MBA from USF. She taught math at various high schools, primarily Gaither High School. Patricia was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew her. A memorial service will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store