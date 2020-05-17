Patricia TODD
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TODD, Patricia Margaret 70, passed away May 9, 2020, in Tampa, Florida. Patricia is survived by her spouse, John G. Elsner III; children, Christopher Clyde Todd (Tonya), Jaclyn Todd Hargreaves (Tyler), Gregory Garrett Todd (Lisa); grandchildren, Jackson and Beckley Todd, Paige Hargreaves, Julia and Colin Todd; brother, Jerry D. Carroll (Mary); and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Margaret M. Carroll and Gerard M. Carroll and her first husband, Terry Lee Todd. Patricia was born in Brooklyn, New York and moved to Tampa in 1952. Patricia attended Christ the King Catholic School, graduated from Tampa Catholic High School in 1967, and earned her Bachelor's degree and MBA from USF. She taught math at various high schools, primarily Gaither High School. Patricia was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew her. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved