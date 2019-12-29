TRAYLOR, Patricia 79, of St. Petersburg, trans-itioned December 22, 2019. She was a retired school teacher. She is survived by her cousins, Marguerite Morrison, Barbara Calliste, Valerie Brown, Pamela Brown Patterson, and Prince Cureton Jr.; Marguerite and Barbara's children, Kim Morrison Keating, Leo Morrison, Gerald, Kevin, and Scott (godchild) Calliste, Lindsey and Kyle Keating and Jordan Morrison (godchild), Monica, Jake, and Isaiah Morrison, other godchildren, Ke'Shawn Brown (Richard), Adamson and Kim (Donovan) Whynn. Funeral service will be Monday, Dec. 30, 1 pm, at St. Mark M.B. Church, 1301 37th St. S. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 29, 2019